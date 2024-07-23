In October 2023, a local Army Reservist opened fire inside two family businesses in Lewiston, a small city north of Portland. Within minutes, 18 were killed and 13 wounded — and the largely pro-gun state was left reeling. The Portland Press Herald and Maine Public examine the failures and aftermath in collaboration with an upcoming FRONTLINE documentary.
Robert Card told his providers that he had a "hit list," although it was the hospital's determination at the time of discharge that "he did not demonstrate a risk of harm to self or others."
An FBI bulletin included in the 3,000 pages of documents state police released on Friday afternoon said Robert Card frightened a friend with his erratic behavior just before the mass shooting in Lewiston, but the man later admitted to police that he was lying.
An ex-girlfriend of the man responsible for the mass shootings at both a bowling alley and a bar in Lewiston last October says she was not planning to be at either location the night of the attacks and doesn't believe she was a target.
The Maine State Police on Friday released more than 3,000 pages of heavily redacted documents from their investigation into the state's deadliest mass shooting.
Nicole and James Herling, the sister and brother-in-law of Robert Card II, broke down as they began their testimony by apologizing to the victims of the shootings that killed 18 and injured more than a dozen others.
Sagadahoc Sheriff deputy Sgt. Aaron Skolfield says the commission made errors in its timeline and failed to evaluate evidence before "rushing" to blame him for not taking Robert Card into custody about six weeks before the shooting.