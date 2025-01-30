LISTEN: 'Breakdown' podcast concludes six-episode exploration into Lewiston shootings

"Mass shooting." Two words heard all too often in the United States.

There were 656 mass shootings in the U.S in 2023. The one in Lewiston, Maine on Oct. 25, 2023 was the year's deadliest — and quite possibly preventable.

For the last year, the newsroom at Maine Public Radio has been on the ground investigating, combing through documents, listening to testimony and interviewing dozens of people.

Over six episodes, Breakdown explores the missed opportunities to prevent the shooting, the role of guns and hunting in Maine’s politics, and the aftermath for shooting victims, some of whom were deaf and hard of hearing.

Breakdown is a new podcast series from Maine Public Radio, the Portland Press Herald, and FRONTLINE PBS.

All episodes are available for streaming below, in the order in which they were published.

Maine Episode 1: 'Did we really survive this?' What does it mean to be a victim? Or a survivor? In a few brief moments in October 2023, 18 lives were lost in Lewiston — and Maine was changed. Listen • 36:01

Maine Episode 2: 'I believe he is going to snap' Months before the mass shooting in Lewiston that claimed 18 lives, the gunman’s family and friends were desperately trying to get him help. Listen • 40:01

Maine Episode 3: 'Dereliction of duty' How did leaders of the Army Reserve respond to the many, clear warning signs about the Lewiston shooter, a part-time soldier who was in a dangerous, downward spiral? And why didn’t they take further action? Listen • 36:50

Episode 4: 'They controlled it all' When a gunman opened fire in a bowling alley and a bar in Lewiston, Maine, last October, he used an autoloading rifle to fire 54 rounds in less than two minutes. Eighteen were killed and 13 wounded. Listen • 38:40

Episode 5: 'We're still here' Four members of Maine's deaf community died in Lewiston in October 2023 in what is believed to be the deadliest mass shooting of deaf people in the U.S. The pain of that loss was magnified by the barriers to communication and information deaf survivors and loved ones faced in the immediate aftermath. Listen • 31:12