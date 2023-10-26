Lewiston shootings

-
Police have released little information about Robert R. Card, aside from that he is a 40-year-old Bowdoin resident who should be considered armed and dangerous. But a picture of Card has begun to emerge from other official sources, family and community members.
-
Two faith-based online vigils — one Christian, one Muslim — drew several hundred participants Thursday evening.
-
Agencies highlighted several talk and text lines, while at least one group is mobilizing to make more help available.
-
At a press conference at Lewiston City Hall on Thursday, Golden said that though he had previously opposed similar bans, he had a "false confidence" that his community was above deadly incidents.
-
At a news conference Thursday morning, police said they were still trying to identify ten of the victims. And for families who lost loved ones or who are awaiting word about whether they've survived, the pain is especially acute.
-
Officials at Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston say they're currently caring for eight patients wounded in the mass shooting Wednesday night.
-
In the wake of Wednesday's shootings in Lewiston, several gun control groups are renewing the call for stricter firearm laws at both the state and national level.
-
A man shot and killed 18 people at a restaurant and a bowling alley in Lewiston, Maine, on Wednesday and then fled into the night, sparking a massive search by hundreds of officers while frightened residents stayed locked in their homes.
-
Wednesday evening's mass shooting and ongoing manhunt has forced schools, municipal offices and businesses around Maine to close Thursday.
-
The American Red Cross is encouraging people interested in donating blood to sign up for an appointment at RedCrossBlood.org.