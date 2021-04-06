Maine Calling
11 a.m.-12 p.m. Monday-Friday; Rebroadcast 7-8 p.m. Monday-Friday
Maine Calling is a live, call-in radio program that offers interesting, enlightening and entertaining conversations on all things important to Mainers. It's your venue for engaging with elected officials, scholars, authors and people from all walks of life.
Participate by emailing talk@mainepublic.org, calling 1-800-399-3566 or tweeting @mainecalling.
Maine Calling — where you are always part of the conversation.
Latest Episodes
PBS NewsHour Anchor Judy Woodruff discusses her life, career & the role of journalism, especially during turbulent and divisive times.
We talk with military historians about the records of those who served in wars and how we, as a society, remember these veterans.
Our gardening experts answer your questions about how to get your spring garden off to a good start.
Our panel of news editors offers analysis of the top new in Maine in March, from vaccinations to the budget to reopening the state.
People from all different countries are making Maine a more diverse place. We discuss the makeup of Maine's immigrant communities, the challenges they face, and how they contribute to the fabric of our state.
We discuss the prevalence & challenges of TBIs and how to get help. Longtime TV anchor Kim Block shares her story.
Historian Heather Cox Richardson has amassed hundreds of thousands of followers with her series of columns published on Substack called “Letters from an…
The horror over the killing of several Asian women in Georgia has called attention to the anti-Asian violence and discrimination happening all over the…
From the early 20th century until the 1960s, Maine led the nation in paper production. University of Southern Maine economics professor Michael Hillard…