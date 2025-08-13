A new book by Maine author Tim Queeney makes the case for why something as simple as rope has had a powerful impact on civilization. He explores the history of rope and how this common tool has led to human advances throughout the centuries. Queeney describes how rope has played a role in everything from Magellan’s journeys to the construction of world landmarks like Notre Dame and the Brooklyn Bridge.

Panelist:

Tim Queeney, author, Rope: How a Bundle of Twisted Fibers Became the Backbone of Civilization; former editor, Ocean Navigator; life-long sailor who has taught celestial navigation and has tied many a knot