Maine Calling
Rope

By Jennifer Rooks,
Jonathan P. Smith
Published August 13, 2025 at 7:00 AM EDT
Book cover for Rope and headshot of author wearing blue shirt
Maine Public

A new book by Maine author Tim Queeney makes the case for why something as simple as rope has had a powerful impact on civilization. He explores the history of rope and how this common tool has led to human advances throughout the centuries. Queeney describes how rope has played a role in everything from Magellan’s journeys to the construction of world landmarks like Notre Dame and the Brooklyn Bridge.

Panelist:
Tim Queeney, author, Rope: How a Bundle of Twisted Fibers Became the Backbone of Civilizationformer editor, Ocean Navigator; life-long sailor who has taught celestial navigation and has tied many a knot

