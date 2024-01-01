Maine Public Radio Schedule and How to Listen

Stream Maine Radio 24/7 from anywhere on mainepublic.org

Click "All radio streams" (under the red DONATE button on desktop, dark blue square with audio wave on the bottom right on mobile) and press the green play button next to Maine Public Radio. The stream will keep playing if you switch to another page on our website.

Listen on the go with the Maine Public App

Take Maine Public Radio wherever you go and listen to your favorite programs and podcasts.

After you have downloaded the app, click the "RADIO" button at the top center of the screen. A menu will pop up asking you to select a stream. Once you've selected your desired stream, hit the blue "play" button at the bottom left side of the screen.

Download our app for iPhone or Android.



Listen with your voice-activated device

Alexa-Powered Devices

To listen for the first time, say: " Alexa, enable Maine Public. "

" Alexa will give you the choice of what to listen to. Say, " Play Maine Public Radio. "

" After this setup say, " Alexa, ask Maine Public to play Maine Public Radio. "

" In Maine, you can say "Alexa, play NPR," which finds the station closest to you.

To stop listening, say “Alexa, stop.”

If you hear Maine Public Classical instead of Maine Public Radio, here’s how to work around this issue. This is a known, intermittent issue. We are working with Amazon and other partners to find a permanent fix.

Google Home

To listen, say, " Hey Google, play Maine Public Radio ."

." To stop listening, say “Hey Google, stop.”

Maine Public Radio direct stream link

https://playerservices.streamtheworld.com/api/livestream-redirect/WMEAFM.mp3

