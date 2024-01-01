Maine Public Radio Schedule and How to Listen

© 2024 Maine Public

Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Frequency Call Letters City of License Signal Map Status
89.7 FM WMED Calais Coverage Map On-Air
90.1 FM WMEA Prtlnd/Prtsmth, NH Coverage Map On-Air
90.5 FM WMEP Camden Coverage Map On-Air
90.9 FM WMEH Bangor Coverage Map On-Air
91.3 FM WMEW Waterville Coverage Map On-Air
106.1 FM WMEM Presque Isle Coverage Map On-Air
106.5 FM WMEF Fort Kent Coverage Map On-Air


Stream Maine Radio 24/7 from anywhere on mainepublic.org
Click "All radio streams" (under the red DONATE button on desktop, dark blue square with audio wave on the bottom right on mobile) and press the green play button next to Maine Public Radio. The stream will keep playing if you switch to another page on our website.

Take Maine Public Radio wherever you go and listen to your favorite programs and podcasts.

After you have downloaded the app, click the "RADIO" button at the top center of the screen. A menu will pop up asking you to select a stream. Once you've selected your desired stream, hit the blue "play" button at the bottom left side of the screen.

Download our app for iPhone or Android.

  • To listen for the first time, say: "Alexa, enable Maine Public."
  • Alexa will give you the choice of what to listen to. Say, "Play Maine Public Radio."
  • After this setup say, "Alexa, ask Maine Public to play Maine Public Radio."
  • In Maine, you can say "Alexa, play NPR," which finds the station closest to you.
  • To stop listening, say “Alexa, stop.”
  • Learn how to make your Alexa device work even harder for you!

If you hear Maine Public Classical instead of Maine Public Radio, here’s how to work around this issue. This is a known, intermittent issue. We are working with Amazon and other partners to find a permanent fix.

  • To listen, say, "Hey Google, play Maine Public Radio."
  • To stop listening, say “Hey Google, stop.”

https://playerservices.streamtheworld.com/api/livestream-redirect/WMEAFM.mp3

