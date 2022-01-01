Now Playing:

Welcome to the Maine Public Classical Holiday Stream

If you happen to enjoy streaming music and are looking for a source for wonderful holiday music, look no further than Maine Public! We invite you to celebrate the season with Maine Public Classical Holiday Stream. From now through January 15, you can enjoy symphonic, choral, solo voice and instrumental holiday music whenever you want!

You’ll hear a wide variety of selections including pieces from the Boston Pops, the Robert Shaw Chorale, the Counterpoint and VSO Brass Quintet, the Canadian Brass, the Cambridge Singers, the Tanglewood Festival Chorus, and the Choir of Trinity College. And that’s just the start of the list of musicians and groups that are featured.

How Can I Listen to the Maine Public Classical Holiday Stream?

The Listen Live player is on the top of every page on mainepublic.org -- here is a screenshot:

Click on the play button (it's underneath the red "1" above) to start the stream.

If you'd like to switch streams click on the down-arrow (it's underneath the red "2" above.)

The switcher will drop down and you’ll see this:

Click on one of the streams ("3", "4", "5" or "6" above.)

If it's not already playing click on the play button ("7" above.)

When the stream is playing, the play button ("7" above) will turn into a square ("8" below) and the selected stream's play button will turn into an animated sound graph ("9" below):

Questions? Send a note to comments@mainepublic.org or call us at 1-800-884-1717.

The Maine Public Classical Holiday Stream is made possible by the support of our members and the generosity of the Good Shepherd Food Bank, Maine State Music Theater, Eastern Mold Remediation, Rising Tide Co-Op, Richard Parks Furniture Gallery, and Central Maine Power.