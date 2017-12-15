© 2021 Maine Public
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Maine Public On Your Voice-Activated Device

Maine Public
Published December 15, 2017 at 10:13 AM EST

If you have an Alexa-powered device like the Amazon Echo or Dot or you have a Google Home, you can easily access Maine Public Radio and Maine Public Classical with a single command.

TO LISTEN TO MAINE PUBLIC RADIO

Alexa-Powered Devices

  • To listen, say, "Alexa, play Maine Public Radio."
  • To stop listening, say “Alexa, stop.”
  • Click HERE to learn how to make your Alexa device work even harder for you!

Google Home

  • To listen, say, "Hey Google, play Maine Public Radio."
  • To stop listening, say “Hey Google, stop.”

TO LISTEN TO MAINE PUBLIC CLASSICAL
Alexa-Powered Devices

  • You need to enable the command first by saying, "Alexa, enable Maine Public Classical."It will begin playing.
  • From then on, you can say "Alexa, play Maine Public Classical."
  • To stop listening, say “Alexa, stop.”
  • Click HERE to learn how to make your Alexa device work even harder for you!

Google Home

  • Maine Public Classical is currently not supported on Google Home.
Related Content
  1. Additional Maine Public Skills On Your Voice-Activated Device