Maine Public On Your Voice-Activated Device
If you have an Alexa-powered device like the Amazon Echo or Dot or you have a Google Home, you can easily access Maine Public Radio and Maine Public Classical with a single command.
TO LISTEN TO MAINE PUBLIC RADIO
Alexa-Powered Devices
- To listen, say, "Alexa, play Maine Public Radio."
- To stop listening, say “Alexa, stop.”
- Click HERE to learn how to make your Alexa device work even harder for you!
Google Home
- To listen, say, "Hey Google, play Maine Public Radio."
- To stop listening, say “Hey Google, stop.”
TO LISTEN TO MAINE PUBLIC CLASSICAL
Alexa-Powered Devices
- You need to enable the command first by saying, "Alexa, enable Maine Public Classical."It will begin playing.
- From then on, you can say "Alexa, play Maine Public Classical."
- To stop listening, say “Alexa, stop.”
- Click HERE to learn how to make your Alexa device work even harder for you!
Google Home
- Maine Public Classical is currently not supported on Google Home.