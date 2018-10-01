Additional Maine Public Skills On Your Voice-Activated Device

There are a number of additional ways to access Maine Public content that you can enjoy using a simple voice command if you own an Alexa-powered device.

It all starts with enabling the "Maine Public" skill that can be found in the Alexa App and from the Alexa Skills store on the Amazon website. With the skill, you can reliably listen to all of Maine Public's live streams and all three of Maine Public's existing podcasts.

Here's how:

Go to your Alexa app or the Alexa Skills store on the Amazon website. Go to the menu provided and select Skills. Search for the skill "Maine Public" Once you have found the “Maine Public” skill, open the skill detail page. Select the Enable Skill option or ask Alexa to open the skill.

(For information about enabling and using skills for smart home devices, go to Connect Smart Home Devices to Alexa with Smart Home Skills.)

Now you can easily access the following features using these commands:

Live Streams

"Alexa, ask Maine Public to play Maine Public Radio."

"Alexa, ask Maine Public to play Maine Public Classical."

"Alexa, ask Maine Public to play In Tune stream."

"Alexa, ask Maine Public to play the Classical Holiday stream."

On Demand & Podcasts

Specific Programs

"Alexa, ask Maine Public to play Maine Calling ."

." "Alexa, ask Maine Public to play This Day in Maine ."

." "Alexa, ask Maine Public to play Speaking in Maine."

Browse Programs

