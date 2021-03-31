2 PM Public Affairs Programs

The 2:00 PM hour-long block of public affairs programs on Maine Public Radio is a mix of different programs produced around the globe. Please note that the broadcast schedule is subject to change. Updates are made as soon as practical.

For more information on the programs featured in the 2:00 pm public affairs time slot please see the full Maine Public Radio schedule

If you can't find what you're looking for please email Audience Services or call 1-800-884-1717.