2 PM Public Affairs Programs
2 p.m. Monday-Friday

The 2:00 PM hour-long block of public affairs programs on Maine Public Radio is a mix of different programs produced around the globe. Please note that the broadcast schedule is subject to change. Updates are made as soon as practical.

For more information on the programs featured in the 2:00 pm public affairs time slot please see the full Maine Public Radio schedule

If you can't find what you're looking for please email Audience Services or call 1-800-884-1717.

Latest Episodes
  • NEXT
  • Covid-19: Maine CDC News Briefing - April 8, 2021
  • Covid-19: Maine CDC News Briefing
  • NEXT
    Friday, April 2 at 2:00 pm NEXT is a weekly radio show and podcast about New England, one of America's oldest places, at a time of change. It's based at…
  • Covid-19: Maine CDC News Briefing
    Thursday, April 1 at 2:00 pmDr. Nirav D. Shah, Director of the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention, will brief the media and answer questions…
  • Covid-19: Maine CDC News Briefing
    Tuesday, March 30 at 2:00 pmDr. Nirav D. Shah, Director of the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention, will brief the media and answer questions…
  • NEXT
    Friday, March 26 at 2:00 pmNEXT is a weekly radio show and podcast about New England, one of America's oldest places, at a time of change. It's based at…
  • Covid-19: Maine CDC News Briefing
    Thursday, March 25 at 2:00 pm Dr. Nirav D. Shah, Director of the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention, will brief the media and answer…
  • Climate One
    Wednesday, March 24 at 2:00 pm Temperature Check: Science, Texas, And Climate ChaosAfter months of dealing with a volatile political climate, it’s easy to…
  • Covid-19: Maine CDC News Briefing
    Tuesday, March 23 at 2:00 pm Dr. Nirav D. Shah, Director of the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention, will brief the media and answer questions…
