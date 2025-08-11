APM Presents: The Retrievals: C-Sections

Many patients go into C-sections thinking they’re not going to feel anything. A new study reveals that a shockingly high number of them not only feel something—they feel severe pain. There’s no other major surgery where this would be acceptable. Season Two of the award-winning podcast “The Retrievals” investigates this underreported problem, and goes behind the scenes at one hospital that may just have the solution to it. This special is the first episode in that series.