Maine Public Classical Schedule and How to Listen
Maine Public Classical Frequencies
|Frequency
|Call Letters
|City of License
|Signal Map
|Status
|91.7 FM
|WBQF
|Fryeburg
|Coverage Map
|On-Air
|93.7 FM
|WBQE
|Milbridge
|Coverage Map
|On-Air
|96.7 FM
|WBQA
|Boothbay Harbor
|Coverage Map
|On-Air
|99.7 FM
|W259BY
|Waterville
|Coverage Map
|On-Air
|102.3 FM
|W272CG
|Sanf'd/K-bunkprt
|Coverage Map
|On-Air
|104.1 FM
|W281AC
|Portland
|Coverage Map
|On-Air
|106.1 FM
|W291CO
|Bangor
|Coverage Map
|On-Air
|89.7 HD2
|WMED
|Calais
|Coverage Map
|On-Air
|90.1 HD2
|WMEA
|Portland
|Coverage Map
|On-Air
|90.5 HD2
|WMEP
|Camden
|Coverage Map
|On-Air
|90.9 HD2
|WMEH
|Bangor
|Coverage Map
|On-Air
|91.3 HD2
|WMEW
|Waterville
|Coverage Map
|On-Air
|106.1 HD2
|WMEM
|Presque Isle
|Coverage Map
|On-Air
|106.5 HD2
|WMEF
|Fort Kent
|Coverage Map
|On-Air
Other ways to listen to Maine Public Classical
Stream Maine Public Classical 24/7 from anywhere on mainepublic.org
Click "All radio streams" (under the red DONATE button on desktop, dark blue square with audio wave on the bottom right on mobile) and press the green play button next to Maine Public Classical. The stream will keep playing if you switch to another page on our website.
Listen on the go with the Maine Public App
Take Maine Public Classical wherever you go and listen to your favorite programs.
After you have downloaded the app, click the "RADIO" button at the top center of the screen. A menu will pop up asking you to select a stream. Once you've selected your desired stream, hit the blue "play" button at the bottom left side of the screen.
Download our app for iPhone or Android.
Listen with your voice-activated device
Alexa-Powered Devices
- You need to enable the command first by saying, "Alexa, enable Maine Public Classical." It will begin playing.
- From then on, you can say "Alexa, play Maine Public Classical."
- To stop listening, say “Alexa, stop.”
- Learn how to make your Alexa device work even harder for you!
Google Home
- To listen to Maine Public Classical, say, "Hey Google, play Maine Public Classical from Tune In."
Maine Public Classical direct stream links: