Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Maine Public Classical Schedule and How to Listen

Maine Public Classical Schedule


Daily Schedule Weekly Schedule
Click here for our program guide: Experience Magazine!

Maine Public Classical Frequencies


Frequency Call Letters City of License Signal Map Status
91.7 FM WBQF Fryeburg Coverage Map On-Air
93.7 FM WBQE Milbridge Coverage Map On-Air
96.7 FM WBQA Boothbay Harbor Coverage Map On-Air
99.7 FM W259BY Waterville Coverage Map On-Air
102.3 FM W272CG Sanf'd/K-bunkprt Coverage Map On-Air
104.1 FM W281AC Portland Coverage Map On-Air
106.1 FM W291CO Bangor Coverage Map On-Air
 
89.7 HD2 WMED Calais Coverage Map On-Air
90.1 HD2 WMEA Portland Coverage Map On-Air
90.5 HD2 WMEP Camden Coverage Map On-Air
90.9 HD2 WMEH Bangor Coverage Map On-Air
91.3 HD2 WMEW Waterville Coverage Map On-Air
106.1 HD2 WMEM Presque Isle Coverage Map On-Air
106.5 HD2 WMEF Fort Kent Coverage Map On-Air


Other ways to listen to Maine Public Classical


Stream Maine Public Classical 24/7 from anywhere on mainepublic.org
Click "All radio streams" (under the red DONATE button on desktop, dark blue square with audio wave on the bottom right on mobile) and press the green play button next to Maine Public Classical. The stream will keep playing if you switch to another page on our website.

Listen on the go with the Maine Public App
Take Maine Public Classical wherever you go and listen to your favorite programs.

After you have downloaded the app, click the "RADIO" button at the top center of the screen. A menu will pop up asking you to select a stream. Once you've selected your desired stream, hit the blue "play" button at the bottom left side of the screen.

Download our app for iPhone or Android.

Listen with your voice-activated device

Alexa-Powered Devices

Google Home

  • To listen to Maine Public Classical, say, "Hey Google, play Maine Public Classical from Tune In."

Maine Public Classical Frequency Map

A Map of Maine showing the coverage areas of the 7 transmitters comprising the Maine Public Classical network

Learn about the new radio transmitters planned for rural Maine!