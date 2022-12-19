© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Maine PBS Passport

Watch your favorite Maine Public and PBS shows on your computer or smart device!

Maine PBS Passport is a member benefit that provides you with on-demand streaming access to a rich library of quality public television programming. Passport allows you to watch more episodes of your favorite Maine Public and PBS programs, including full seasons of many current and past series.

Access Maine PBS Passport in Three Steps:

Step One: Become a Member
Maine PBS Passport is a benefit
offered to eligible donors: Those who contribute $60+ per year or $5+ per month. Become a member today!
Step Two: Activate Account
Already a member? You will receive an activation email at the email address given to Maine Public. If you didn't receive an email, please click here.
Step Three: Watch Anywhere
Maine PBS Passport is available to watch online and on most smart devices: Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, iPhone, iPad and Android.

Need Help?


Can't login to your Maine PBS Passport account? Didn't receive an activation email? Live in Canada? Visit the PBS Passport help site for activation help, frequently asked questions, troubleshooting and more!

You can also visit Maine Public's Passport FAQ page for information on gifting Maine PBS Passport and other questions.

For additional help, email or call the Maine Public Membership Department at membership@mainepublic.org or 1-800-884-1717 ext. 1201.

What's New on Maine PBS Passport?