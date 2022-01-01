Maine PBS Passport FAQ
What is Maine PBS Passport?
Maine PBS Passport is a member benefit that gives eligible donors and supporters extended access to an on-demand library of quality public television programming online, on mobile, and on most smart TVs. The Passport library currently offers members more than 1,000 episodes to watch, with new programs added weekly.
How do I activate my account?
Read this help article for the step-by-step activation process! If you get stuck and cannot complete your account activation, please reach out to our Membership Department by calling 1-800-884-1717 ext. 1201 or emailing membership@mainepublic.org.
How can I tell if my Passport benefits are active?
After logging in on a web browser, check the upper-left side of the page. If there is a PBS Passport logo next to your account name, your Maine PBS Passport benefits are active.
You can also check on your mobile device by accessing your profile in the PBS Video app.
How can I access Maine PBS Passport on my smart TV and other devices?
You can access setup and help articles for all supported devices at the PBS Support Homepage.
No matter what device you're going to use to watch, we recommend creating a PBS account to log in to and make activation easier. (Here's a help article to get you started!)
I didn't receive a verification email. Where can I go for help?
We suggest starting with this help article. If you are still having trouble accessing your Maine PBS Passport account, please reach out to our Membership Department.
How can I reset/change my PBS password?
If you've already created a PBS account, but can't remember your password or are having trouble logging in, check out this article for step-by-step help!
If you remember your PBS password and want to change it, look at this help article.
How can I change the email address I use to log into my PBS Account?
You can use the PBS Passport Reset Tool! To learn how to use the Reset Tool, visit this help page.
I can't remember which email I used to sign up for Passport. What should I do?
We recommend starting with the Passport Member Lookup Tool. Enter the email address you provided to Maine Public and click the blue "look up my account" button to get an email with login help. If you don’t get an email, you may have signed up with another email address.
If the Lookup Tool hasn't helped to resolve the issue, please reach out to our Membership Department by phone or email for assistance.
Why can't I find my favorite show on Maine PBS Passport?
There are two potential reasons:
- The PBS show has not been added to Passport yet
- The rights to the show have expired
Maine PBS Passport has close to a thousand hours of PBS programming across multiple genres including drama, science, history, natural history and the arts. This library of content continues to grow over time as more titles are added weekly.
You can get more information on programming updates (including shows and episodes that are expiring soon) at the Maine PBS Passport info page.
I don't have Passport. Can I still watch PBS shows online?
Yes! Many of our programs are available for free on various digital platforms including PBS.org, the PBS mobile app, and the PBS channels on Roku, AppleTV and other streaming devices. And, as always, PBS programs will continue to be broadcast to the public, for free, over the air and on Maine Public's television live stream!