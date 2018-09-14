Maine's Political Pulse
The race between inoculations and the virus and its highly transmissible variants could be as politically consequential for Gov. Janet Mills as it is for public health.
As Democrats used their majority in the Legislature this week to pass an $8.3 billion, two-year budget, many Republican lawmakers used floor debates to decry the end of bipartisan cooperation and the silencing of their constituents.
Legislative Democrats’ decision to pass a “back to basics” $8.3 billion two-year budget with or without minority Republican support next week has prompted…
The political, legal and legislative efforts to thwart Central Maine Power’s $1 billion transmission corridor continued apace this week as state lawmakers…
The American Rescue Plan passed by Democrats in Congress and signed by President Joe Biden on Thursday is expected to deliver billions of dollars in aid…
Gov. Janet Mills on Wednesday announced that school staff and child care providers will now be prioritized for COVID-19 vaccine eligibility, a significant…
Maine could receive $1.6 billion from the massive coronavirus relief bill Democrats are steering through Congress, an infusion of funds that would be…
The kerfuffle between the Maine Republican Party and U.S. Sen. Susan Collins over her vote to convict former President Donald Trump for his role in the…
The Senate impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump has featured chilling video footage of a mob that came within minutes of carrying out far…
The new Democratic U.S. president was desperate for a bipartisan deal. His party controlled Congress, but he was wary of using that majority to jam…