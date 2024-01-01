Who is a member of Maine Public? Is that different from being an Evergreen Friend?

If you donate to Maine Public, you are a member! There are many Member Benefits including Maine PBS Passport click here to find out more.

Evergreen Friends are members who give each month and their membership is ongoing. Evergreen donations can be paused, stopped, or changed at any time by contacting the membership department. Evergreen Friends don't have to worry about renewing their membership each year and as a result, they do not receive mailed renewal reminders. Being an Evergreen member is the most effective way to support Maine Public!

I am an Evergreen Friend, how can I update my credit card information?

You can update your payment information at www.mainepublic.org/evergreenfriend at any time. If you want to continue your current giving amount, enter your current monthly amount when you fill out the donation form and enter your NEW payment information. This will update your current Evergreen membership with the new information. Be sure to leave a comment letting us know what you changed.

What if I want to change my monthly donation amount?

You can also increase or decrease your monthly contribution at www.mainepublic.org/evergreenfriend. Fill out the donation form and enter your new total monthly payment amount. This will update your current Evergreen membership to the new giving level. Be sure to leave a comment letting us know what you changed.

Where is my Experience Magazine?

Delivery of the Experience Magazine has been delayed in recent months due to vendor supply, staffing issues and other challenges that the Postal Service is facing. Unfortunately, we anticipate this to be a recurring issue.

Until your new Experience arrives, you can click here to view the latest issue (and past issues) of Experience online at any time. If you decide you no longer want the guide mailed to you, please let us know by emailing membership@mainepublic.org.

My membership has expired, how can I renew it?

Go to www.mainepublic.org/renew to get your membership renewed. You can also call the Membership Department at 1-800-884-1717 ext. 1201.

I need help activating Maine PBS Passport.

Please check out the Maine PBS Passport FAQ for All Things Passport and our Passport FAQ page for more help.

Can I gift a Maine Public membership to someone else?

Absolutely! Contact Membership Department by emailing membership@mainepublic.org or by calling 1-800-884-1717 ext. 1201 to make a one-time gift membership. We will need the recipient's information as well.

Where can I mail my donation check?

Please send your check to our Bangor office at:

Maine Public Membership Department

63 Texas Avenue

Bangor, ME 04401

How do I donate a vehicle?

Donating a car or truck to Maine Public is easy - and towing is free! Fill out the online form here or call 877-672-6644.

I’d like to cancel my donation to Maine Public.

Contact Maine Public's Membership Department by emailing membership@mainepublic.org or by calling 1-800-884-1717 ext. 1201 and leave your name, phone number, and address.

I just renewed my membership but received another renewal notice in the mail.

Thank you for sending in your renewal donation! Renewal notices go to the printer quite early in the month so it’s very possible that the notice and your check crossed in the mail.

