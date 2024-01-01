All of Maine Public’s programs on the radio, television, and online are created with the goal of inspiring and entertaining Maine with trusted news, information, and programming. This is a community resource that is only made possible by individuals like you who see the valuable role Maine Public plays in your life and the difference we make across Maine.



Here are all the ways to provide support. Thank you for your active support and generosity!

Donate Online We are grateful for the generosity of our audience. Your support powers Maine Public's mission: connecting the people of Maine and our region to each other and to the world through the open exchange of information, ideas, and cultural content. Our secure online donation form is the best way to donate through your credit card or bank account/EFT. Consider making your donation monthly to become an Evergreen Friend! Click here to donate







Evergreen Friends Evergreen Friends are members who give each month and their support is ongoing. Evergreen donations can be updated to a new amount or you can add a new payment method or credit card using the link below. Donations can be paused, stopped, or changed at any time by contacting the membership department. Being an Evergreen member is the most effective way to support Maine Public! Update your Evergreen Membership







Leadership Giving Maine Public established the Beacon Society to recognize the support of generous leadership donors who provide annual gifts totaling $1,200 — that’s $100 per month — or more. As a leadership donor to Maine Public, you are able to receive a number of special privileges that connect you more deeply to our organization. Learn more about Leadership Giving







Other Ways to Give Maine Public’s mission is to connect our communities through trust, inspiration, and educational entertainment. When you donate to support this station, you become part of the largest and most reliable source of Maine Public's funding. You help make this critical work possible. Donate a Vehicle Is your vehicle driving more stress than miles? Relax and donate it to Maine Public! We provide free and convenient pick-up for almost any type of vehicle. Planned Giving: Tower Society Take advantage of the many tax benefits of making a planned gift while supporting a cause that's important to you! Double Your Donation Corporate matching gifts are donations an employer makes to match your charitable contributions. Some employers may even double or triple the value of your gift! Donate by Check Maine Public is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that accepts many types of charitable contributions including donations made by check or credit card. Please do not send cash in the mail. Address: Maine Public Membership Department 63 Texas Ave Bangor, ME 04401 Give Through Your IRA If you are 70½ or older, you can use your IRA to fulfill your charitable goals. An IRA charitable rollover can lower income and taxes from IRA withdrawals, allowing you to help continue our work and benefit this year. Retirement Assets Designating Maine Public as the beneficiary of a retirement account such as 401k, 403(b), IRA and other retirement accounts causes the charitable gift to be deductible for income tax or estate tax purposes. Gift of Securities There are distinct income tax advantages of giving securities over cash, and the benefits are twofold: you will receive a deduction for the fair market value of the stock (up to 30% of your adjusted gross income), and capital gains taxes do not apply. Charitable Remainder Trust An irrevocable trust may be used to provide the donor or a loved one with a fixed annual income or an income which varies with the value of the trust. A portion of the trust qualifies for an income tax deduction. At the death of the last income beneficiary, the assets in the trust are distributed to Maine Public. Connect Your Business with Our Audience Underwriting on Maine Public has the impact of a traditional media buy with the added benefit of supporting Maine's leading public media organization.