Making a gift of a qualified retirement plan asset such as a 401(K), 403(b), IRA, Keogh or pension plan is another way to benefit Maine Public and receive significant tax savings. Retirement plan assets are fully taxable when received by an individual beneficiary.

By naming Maine Public as the beneficiary of a retirement plan, the donor maintains complete control over the assets during his/her lifetime, but at the donor’s death the plan passes to Maine Public free of both estate and income taxes. When creating an estate plan, donors may wish to consider leaving his/her heirs other assets, such as cash and securities, which are not as highly taxed.

For more information about Retirement Assets please contact us:

Scott Marchildon

Vice President & Chief Development Officer

207-330-4510

smarchildon@mainepublic.org

Elizabeth Limerick

Director of Principal Gifts

207-330-4550

elimerick@mainepublic.org

Thomas Wilson

Development Events & Communications Coordinator

207-330-4524

twilson@mainepublic.org

