Disney’s Freaky Friday: The Musical at the Prescott Park Arts Festival

Maine Public is very pleased to be a Media Sponsor of Disney’s Freaky Friday: The Musical

taking place this summer at Prescott Park and 105 Marcy Street in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

The musical is a lively, heartwarming story about the complex relationship between a mother, Katherine, and her teenage daughter, Ellie. The two are forced to step into each other’s shoes and learn to appreciate the struggles and strengths that come with their respective roles.

Set against the backdrop of their chaotic family life, the musical explores themes of empathy, understanding, and the importance of family. As Katherine and Ellie attempt to return to their own bodies, they discover new perspectives on their relationship and ultimately grow closer, learning valuable lessons about love, respect, and the balance between independence and connection.

With catchy songs, energetic choreography, and plenty of heart, Freaky Friday is a story about finding common ground, no matter how different we seem.

Prescott Park Arts Festival events are accessible to ALL and they do not sell tickets. While they do ask for, and appreciate, a recommended donation at the gate, this is entirely optional, and no one is ever turned away.

Find out more by visiting prescottpark.org.