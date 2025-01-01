Bangor Studio/Membership Department
MSMT: Footloose

July 16 to August 2
msmt.org
Maine Public is pleased to be a media sponsor of Maine State Music Theatre's production of Footloose: July 16 to August 2.

Footloose is an electrifying story of teenage rebellion and the transformative power of dance. It follows Ren McCormack, a city kid who moves to a small town where dancing is banned and challenges the town’s restrictive rules. The musical features a high-energy score with unforgettable hits like Holding Out for a Hero and the iconic title song Footloose.

As Ren rallies his classmates to fight for their right to dance, the town undergoes a significant change, highlighting themes of freedom, expression, and community. Footloose is a spirited and dynamic production that celebrates the joy of dancing and the courage to stand up for your beliefs.

Maine State Music Theatre’s Footloose will be performed at the Pickard Theater in Brunswick from July 16 through August 2.

Insider's look at Footloose with MSMT's Artistic Director Curt Dale Clark: