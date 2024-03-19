© 2024 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.
RADIO SERVICE NOTE: Listeners may experience broadcast issues due to system upgrades.
State of the Art with Heather McDougall logo
State of the Art
Sundays at 12:00 pm (Repeat on Mondays at 12:00 pm)
Hosted by Heather McDougall
,
Joe Boucher
,
Gale Parmelee
,
Sarah Tuttle

State of the Art is a weekly dive into the Maine arts scene with the people who create, collaborate and shape our vibrant cultural landscape. Host Heather McDougall and other members of the Maine Public Classical Team sit down with guests, sharing their stories, experiences and forthcoming projects and events.

    Episodes:
    • Emily Isaacson
      Coming soon!
      Upcoming episodes of Maine Public Classical's upcoming program: State of the Art.