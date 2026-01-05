Bangor Studio/Membership Department
A fall Maine landscape
State of the Art

Sunday, January 4: Paul and Jennifer Hodgson

By Heather McDougall
Published January 5, 2026 at 12:00 PM EST
The 39 Steps show poster. A worried looking man smoking a pipe clings onto a railcar. A black steam engine veers closer in the background.

In the late 1930s, the CBS Radio Network presented a weekly show titled the Lux Radio Theater in which each episode was an hour-long adaptation of a Broadway play or Hollywood film. On December 13 1937, there was an episode based Hitchcock’s spy thriller, The 39 Steps, hosted by Cecile B. DeMille. It turns out this early broadcasting tradition is brought to life every year right here on our doorstep. Midcoast Maine’s Everyman Repertory Theatre is the company behind this and on Friday January 9, at the Camden Opera House, they will offer up their own production of Hitchcock’s The 39 Steps - Lux Radio Style.

Joining us this week are Paul and Jennifer Hodgson, Artistic and Production Directors of the Everyman Repertory Theatre, to tell us about this show.

More about Everyman Repertory Theatre’s The 39 Steps at camdenoperahouse.com and more about the company at everymanrep.org.

State of the Art
Heather McDougall
Heather McDougall has enjoyed a varied international career, with more than two decades working across classical radio and music management. With roots as a performing and teaching cellist, she got her start in public media at Raidió Teilifís Éireann (RTÉ), Ireland’s national public broadcaster, in classical radio production and later as artistic administrator for their two radio orchestras. Other production, music direction, and project management roles at West Cork Music, Chicago Symphony Orchestra, WFMT Radio Network (Chicago) and WRTI (Philadelphia) have rounded out her versatility across these fields and reflect her lifelong passion for radio and music-making.
