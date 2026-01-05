Sunday, January 4: Paul and Jennifer Hodgson

In the late 1930s, the CBS Radio Network presented a weekly show titled the Lux Radio Theater in which each episode was an hour-long adaptation of a Broadway play or Hollywood film. On December 13 1937, there was an episode based Hitchcock’s spy thriller, The 39 Steps, hosted by Cecile B. DeMille. It turns out this early broadcasting tradition is brought to life every year right here on our doorstep. Midcoast Maine’s Everyman Repertory Theatre is the company behind this and on Friday January 9, at the Camden Opera House, they will offer up their own production of Hitchcock’s The 39 Steps - Lux Radio Style.

Joining us this week are Paul and Jennifer Hodgson, Artistic and Production Directors of the Everyman Repertory Theatre, to tell us about this show.

More about Everyman Repertory Theatre’s The 39 Steps at camdenoperahouse.com and more about the company at everymanrep.org.