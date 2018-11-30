Heather McDougall has enjoyed a varied international career, with more than two decades working across classical radio and music management. With roots as a performing and teaching cellist, she got her start in public media at Raidió Teilifís Éireann (RTÉ), Ireland’s national public broadcaster, in classical radio production and later as artistic administrator for their two radio orchestras. Other production, music direction, and project management roles at West Cork Music, Chicago Symphony Orchestra, WFMT Radio Network (Chicago) and WRTI (Philadelphia) have rounded out her versatility across these fields and reflect her lifelong passion for radio and music-making.

Her credits include Co-executive Producer, Breaking Glass podcast (WFMT & Glimmerglass Opera); Executive Producer, Giving Thanks to Music with Nadia Sirota (WFMT Radio Network); and, Managing Producer, Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra Radio Series (WFMT Radio Network) and Bughouse Square with Eve Ewing podcast (WFMT & Studs Terkel Radio Archive).

Heather has a B.M. in Cello Performance (Eastman School of Music), B.A. in Linguistics (University of Rochester) and an M.Phil. in Digital Humanities and Culture (Trinity College Dublin).

When not on the job, in past lives, she’s always loved hitting the streets, giving architectural tours on behalf of the Chicago Architecture Foundation and Preservation Alliance of Greater Philadelphia. A newly arrived Mainer, she now hopes to get busy doing the same in Portland.