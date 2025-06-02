Bangor Studio/Membership Department
Delivery of the June 2025 issue of Experience Magazine will be late this month. We apologize for any inconvenience.
State of the Art

Sunday, June 1: Robert Sirota

By Heather McDougall
Published June 2, 2025 at 12:00 PM EDT
Organist Victoria Sirota, Composer Robert Sirota and Maine Public Classical Manager Heather McDougall (L to R)

On the eastern side of Muzzy Ridge in Searsmont, in central coastal Maine, is an 800 sq. ft. studio where lovers of chamber music have gathered every August for the last four years against the backdrop of Levenseller Mountain. It is there that composer Robert Sirota presents the annual Muzzy Ridge Concerts -- intimate performances by world-class musicians in programs Robert curates and sometimes also performs in himself. And in many of these concerts, he is joined by members of his wonderfully musical family.

The 5th season of the Muzzy Ridge Concerts will take place on August 9, 10, 16 and 17 and Robert is here to tell us about this upcoming season - as well as another Portland performance just around the corner on June 8, featuring himself and his wife, organist Victoria Sirota.

More about the 2025 Muzzy Ridge Concerts as well as the upcoming Portland performance at robertsirota.com.

Heather McDougall
Heather McDougall has enjoyed a varied international career, with more than two decades working across classical radio and music management. With roots as a performing and teaching cellist, she got her start in public media at Raidió Teilifís Éireann (RTÉ), Ireland’s national public broadcaster, in classical radio production and later as artistic administrator for their two radio orchestras. Other production, music direction, and project management roles at West Cork Music, Chicago Symphony Orchestra, WFMT Radio Network (Chicago) and WRTI (Philadelphia) have rounded out her versatility across these fields and reflect her lifelong passion for radio and music-making.
