Sunday, June 1: Robert Sirota

On the eastern side of Muzzy Ridge in Searsmont, in central coastal Maine, is an 800 sq. ft. studio where lovers of chamber music have gathered every August for the last four years against the backdrop of Levenseller Mountain. It is there that composer Robert Sirota presents the annual Muzzy Ridge Concerts -- intimate performances by world-class musicians in programs Robert curates and sometimes also performs in himself. And in many of these concerts, he is joined by members of his wonderfully musical family.

The 5th season of the Muzzy Ridge Concerts will take place on August 9, 10, 16 and 17 and Robert is here to tell us about this upcoming season - as well as another Portland performance just around the corner on June 8, featuring himself and his wife, organist Victoria Sirota.

More about the 2025 Muzzy Ridge Concerts as well as the upcoming Portland performance at robertsirota.com.