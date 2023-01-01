Aiyana Simonetti-Poe / Courtesy of V & E Simonetti Historic Tuba Collection Single-belled baritones and euphoniums line the ceiling of the V&E Simonetti Historic Tuba Collection to make room for the bigger instruments on the floor and walls.

How can I donate?

We have drop-off bins set up in the foyers of each of our studios and they are accessible during regular business hours.



Portland Studio at 323 Marginal Way

Lewiston Studio at 1450 Lisbon Street

Bangor Studio at 63 Texas Avenue

Is there any tax benefit?

We have available a donation form at each location that you can use to self-report your donation and its value for tax purposes.

What instruments will you accept?

EVERYTHING (!) except for pianos and large drum sets.

I am a music leader at a Maine school, how do I go about requesting instruments?

Write to us at fun@mainepublic.org and we will reach back out and see if we can help fulfill some of your instrument needs at the end of this year’s instrument drive.

About Music and Magic:

Parents, educators, musicians, performers, and kindness advocates, Amanda "Panda” and Rob Duquette are the co-creators of all things Music and Magic. KindKids Music is a project of Music and Magic that serves the mission to enrich lives with the magic of music. Started in 2009 in loving memory of beloved friend and Maine musician Van Lawton, Music and Magic has collected and distributed instruments, created concerts, classes and workshops in Maine and beyond.

Download the KindKids Music app on the App Store for free music/stories/mediations. Go to musicandmagic.org to learn more about Music and Magic and KindKids Music.