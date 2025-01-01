Bangor Studio/Membership Department
MPC Playlists

Looking for information about music you heard on Maine Public Classical? Find it here!

Use our interactive schedule below to find details of selections played on air at a particular time of day. First, use the arrows to the right or left to navigate to the date of your choice. To the right of each program title, you'll see a playlist button. Click the playlist button to reveal the playlist for that show.

While playlists are not available for every show on Maine Public Classical, they are available for a majority of shows. A playlist button appears beside every show for which playlists are available.

Playlists:

No playlist button? Some nationally syndicated programs' playlists are not available in this view. A direct link to their websites can be found in our Shows and Programs Directory A-Z.

Looking for information about music you hear on In Tune with Sara Willis on Maine Public Radio? Find In Tune playlists on In Tune’s webpage.

