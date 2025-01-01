MPC Playlists

Looking for information about music you heard on Maine Public Classical? Find it here!

Use our interactive schedule below to find details of selections played on air at a particular time of day. First, use the arrows to the right or left to navigate to the date of your choice. To the right of each program title, you'll see a playlist button. Click the playlist button to reveal the playlist for that show.

While playlists are not available for every show on Maine Public Classical, they are available for a majority of shows. A playlist button appears beside every show for which playlists are available.

