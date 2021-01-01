Maine Public established the Beacon Society to recognize the support of generous donors who provide annual gifts totaling $1,200 — that’s $100 per month — or more. These donors believe that Maine Public is an essential organization with statewide impact achieved through its public radio, television, and digital services, its educational outreach initiatives and its collaboration with other organizations and agencies.

Jennifer Rooks with NPR’s Ofeibea Quist-Arcton and Maine Public donors on "Maine Calling"

"Public broadcasting offers an experience — information and stories from around the world, every day. This is worth preserving, this is worth continually innovating, this is worth passing down." — Phyllis Jalbert and Chandra Oppenheim

As a major donor to Maine Public, you are able to receive a number of special privileges that connect you more deeply to our organization. These might include:

Invitations to special events with local and national personalities from Maine Public Radio and Television, NPR, PBS, and more

Insider tours and sneak peeks at Maine Public's studios and live broadcasts

First looks at programs, events, and news from Maine Public

A free gift membership for your friends or family

These are just some of the ways Maine Public says thank you for your generosity — to find out more, get in touch with us today!

Maine Public donors listen in on a discussion between PBS President and CEO, Paula Kerger and "On Point" Host Tom Ashbrook

Scott Marchildon

Chief Development Officer

207-330-4510

smarchildon@mainepublic.org Matt Grondin

Director of Major Gifts

207-330-4550

mgrondin@mainepublic.org Kim Allen

Major Gifts Officer

207-330-4530

kallen@mainepublic.org Kate Phenix

Development & Communication

Associate

207-330-4600

kphenix@mainepublic.org Heide Lester

Major Gifts Coordinator

207-330-4519

hlester@mainepublic.org

Check out Maine Public's donor list use policy