Premieres on Maine Public Television on Thursday, January 8 at 8:00 pm

Episodes air on Thursdays at 8:00 pm and are rebroadcasted on Fridays at 2:00 pm and Sundays at 5:00 pm

Sound Waves transports viewers up close to the heart of Maine’s music scene. In each episode, musicians—some born and raised in Maine, others who have chosen to make Maine their home—step away from the big stage to perform their songs in an intimate, stripped-down style. Woven throughout, host and singer/songwriter Carolyn Currie sits down with the artists for candid conversations about their craft, inspirations, and the stories behind the songs.

Sound Waves brings together an unforgettable mix of talent, from legendary voices to rising stars. Folk icon Noel Paul Stookey shares timeless songs and stories from a career that’s touched generations. Guitar virtuoso Denny Breau blends jazz, country, and blues with effortless skill and charm. Indie-folk duo Oshima Brothers captivate with their lush harmonies and genre-bending creativity, while roots-rock powerhouses The Mallett Brothers Band deliver the high-energy sound that has made them one of Maine’s most beloved bands. Master fiddlers Don and Cindy Roy keep Maine’s Franco-American music traditions alive with unmatched spirit, Paul Sullivan delivers a wonderful jazz performance on the piano, and the lively Erica Brown Band raises the roof and gets the room rocking. Multi-media performance artist Jason Brown—also known as Firefly—infuses his music with Wabanaki culture and storytelling. Country favorite Joan Kennedy brings her heartfelt songs and powerhouse voice, and jazz clarinetist Brad Terry and guitarist Peter Herman add a joyful, virtuosic energy. Together all these artists showcase the depth, diversity, and soul of the Maine music scene—one performance at a time.

Singer, songwriter, and storyteller, Carolyn Currie is the warm and insightful host of Sound Waves. With a career rooted in Maine’s vibrant music scene, Carolyn brings both passion and curiosity to every conversation. Her deep understanding of music, combined with her approachable charm, makes her the perfect companion for viewers as they experience intimate performances and discover the heart of Maine’s diverse musical landscape.

Teaming up with the Emmy award winning Maine Public production team behind Sound Waves is veteran producer and music industry expert, Con Fullam who brings decades of experience to the series. With a career that includes founding and producing the acclaimed Pihcintu Multinational Girls Choir and writing the beloved holiday classic Maine Christmas Song, Con has a proven talent for capturing the soul of music and bringing it to audiences with clarity and warmth. Captured in 4K, Sound Waves not only looks great, but it also sounds incredible, thanks to being recorded at The Studio Portland, one of Maine’s premier recording facilities.