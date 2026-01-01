Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
© 2026 Maine Public
A fall Maine landscape
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.

Collins Center: Hermitage Piano Trio

February 15, 2026 at 3:00 pm – Minsky Recital Hall, Orono
collinscenterforthearts.com

Maine Public is a media sponsor of the Hermitage Piano Trio presented by the Collins Center for the Arts. For twenty years the Hermitage Piano Trio has captivated audiences with their expressive power and dynamic range. One of today's leading chamber ensembles they will perform Rachmaninoff, Schumann and Arbos on February 15 at the Minsky Recital Hall in Orono at 3pm.

To take advantage of the Maine Public Member discount, please use the code MPR15.
Sound Waves premieres on Maine Public Television on January 8 at 8:00 pm. Click here to learn more!