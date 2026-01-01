Collins Center: Hermitage Piano Trio

Maine Public is a media sponsor of the Hermitage Piano Trio presented by the Collins Center for the Arts. For twenty years the Hermitage Piano Trio has captivated audiences with their expressive power and dynamic range. One of today's leading chamber ensembles they will perform Rachmaninoff, Schumann and Arbos on February 15 at the Minsky Recital Hall in Orono at 3pm.

