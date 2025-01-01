MPC Host Biographies
CLASSICAL HOSTS
Local
Heather McDougall, Saturdays, 7-11 and Sundays, 11-3
Gale Parmelee, Weekday Mornings, 6-10
Sarah Tuttle, Monday to Thursday, 2-6 and host, Songbook
Emily Duncan Wilson, Weekday Midday, 10-2 and host, Maine Stage
National
Alec Baldwin, host of The New York Philharmonic This Week
Michael Barone, host of Pipedreams
Suzanne Bona, host of Sunday Baroque
Fred Child, host of Performance Today
Peter Dubois, host of With Heart and Voice
Peter Dugan, host of From the Top
Lisa Flynn, host of Saturday Afternoon Opera (WFMT Opera Series, June to Nov)
Debra Lew Harder, host of Saturday Afternoon Opera (Met Opera, Dec to June)
Sara Schneider, host of Early Music Now
Steve Seel, host of SymphonyCast
Lisa Simeone, host of the Chicago Symphony Orchestra Broadcasts
JAZZ HOSTS
Local
Toby Leboutillier, host of Down Memory Lane
Saylove, host of The Jazz Flower
Rich Tozier, host of Jazz Tonight
National
Richard Roland, host of Afterglow
Christian McBride, host of Jazz Night in America
Jeff Hanley, host of Jazz After Hours