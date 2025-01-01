Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
© 2025 Maine Public
Maine Public Radio and Classical have been experiencing intermittent outages/weak signal on 91.1 and 89.7 FM stations.

MPC Host Biographies

CLASSICAL HOSTS

Local

Heather McDougall, Saturdays, 7-11 and Sundays, 11-3

Gale Parmelee, Weekday Mornings, 6-10

Sarah Tuttle, Monday to Thursday, 2-6 and host, Songbook

Emily Duncan Wilson, Weekday Midday, 10-2 and host, Maine Stage

National

Alec Baldwin, host of The New York Philharmonic This Week

Michael Barone, host of Pipedreams

Suzanne Bona, host of Sunday Baroque

Fred Child, host of Performance Today

Peter Dubois, host of With Heart and Voice

Peter Dugan, host of From the Top

Lisa Flynn, host of Saturday Afternoon Opera (WFMT Opera Series, June to Nov)

Debra Lew Harder, host of Saturday Afternoon Opera (Met Opera, Dec to June)

Sara Schneider, host of Early Music Now

Steve Seel, host of SymphonyCast

Lisa Simeone, host of the Chicago Symphony Orchestra Broadcasts

JAZZ HOSTS

Local

Toby Leboutillier, host of Down Memory Lane

Saylove, host of The Jazz Flower

Rich Tozier, host of Jazz Tonight

National

Richard Roland, host of Afterglow

Christian McBride, host of Jazz Night in America

Jeff Hanley, host of Jazz After Hours