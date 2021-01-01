Sufiyah Asia Yasmine

Earth Saylove is an Emcee, DJ, Producer, and the Author of Hip Hop and the Art of Peace Education. She is a Maine native and Ethnomusicologist (and the daughter of a jazz composer who previously taught in Maine). Her performances include The 5% Nation’s Show and Prove in Harlem and the Indigenous People’s Movement Benefit Concert in D.C. Her creative process entails sampling, songwriting, storytelling; ethnomusicology, hip hop, and jazz. On-Air, she provides sophisticated mixes and music interviews.

An International Artist of Nicaragua, her artistic community is rooted in The Universal Zulu Nation. With a Masters in Peace Education (and Human Rights), since 2009 Saylove has recovered missing and exploited girls, assisting a CSEC survivor in reducing her life without parole sentence, all while remaining active within the academic collective #HipHopEd. Her production credits on ASCAP are listed as Jazzy Peoples, the title of her EP, and the program produced for WJZP 107.9 FM.