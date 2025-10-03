A Revolutionary Day in My Life: A Student Contest

The year is 1780, and war is raging on in the United States of America. It’s been 5 years since the first shots were fired at Lexington and Concord, and life has changed a lot since then for you. You may be a soldier, or a seamstress. Perhaps a spy, or a farmer. Whatever your occupation, you are directly impacted by the war. Just last year, during the Penobscot Expedition, soldiers failed to capture Fort George, some of whom may have been friends of neighbors. But today, just a random day of the week, you’re just focused on the struggles you face trying to survive as you fight for freedom whether on the frontlines or the homestead. So tell us… what does your day look like?

Please create a 1–3-minute video following the “Day In My Life” vlog format showcasing what you think a day in your life would look like during the American Revolution. You should do research to help inform your video content as you will be expected to provide a Works Cited and a short 1-2 page write up to accompany your video submission.

WHO: Any high school student in Maine is eligible to participate.

PRIZE: The students with the best videos will be featured at our Ken Burns American Revolution screenings and will take home cash prizes ($1000 for first place, $500 for 2 runner ups). The students who come in first, second, and third will also win the respective amounts for their classrooms to be able to use on supplies and classroom needs.