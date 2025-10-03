Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
© 2025 Maine Public
A fall Maine landscape
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.
A Revolutionary Day in My Life: A Student Contest

The year is 1780, and war is raging on in the United States of America. It’s been 5 years since the first shots were fired at Lexington and Concord, and life has changed a lot since then for you. You may be a soldier, or a seamstress. Perhaps a spy, or a farmer. Whatever your occupation, you are directly impacted by the war. Just last year, during the Penobscot Expedition, soldiers failed to capture Fort George, some of whom may have been friends of neighbors. But today, just a random day of the week, you’re just focused on the struggles you face trying to survive as you fight for freedom whether on the frontlines or the homestead. So tell us… what does your day look like?

Please create a 1–3-minute video following the “Day In My Life” vlog format showcasing what you think a day in your life would look like during the American Revolution. You should do research to help inform your video content as you will be expected to provide a Works Cited and a short 1-2 page write up to accompany your video submission.

WHO: Any high school student in Maine is eligible to participate.

PRIZE: The students with the best videos will be featured at our Ken Burns American Revolution screenings and will take home cash prizes ($1000 for first place, $500 for 2 runner ups). The students who come in first, second, and third will also win the respective amounts for their classrooms to be able to use on supplies and classroom needs.

A Revolutionary Day in my Life Example Project Write Up

A Revolutionary Day in My Life Example Video





Resources to Get You Started


Primary Sources Secondary Sources

Maine Public's community activities around The American Revolution are made possible through the generous support Lee Auto Malls, George Washington's Mount Vernon, and Maine Public's viewers and listeners.

Contest FAQ

  • What should I be submitting?

    • Short 1-2 page write up (12pt font, double spaced) about your project and the choices you made.
    • 1-3 minute “Day in My Life” style video
    • Works Cited page

  • What is the submission deadline?

    • Please submit the project by Friday, October 3, 2025 at 11:59 pm.

  • How do I submit the project?

    • Please upload your video to Google Drive or Dropbox and share via email to swood@mainepublic.org with the subject line Maine Public American Revolution Submission – YOUR NAME AND SCHOOL

  • How long is the project? 

    • Students should provide a 1-3 minute video.

  • Are there any specifications for editing and filming?

    • Your video can be either horizontal or vertical. Please add captions for accessibility reasons. The project should be researched but have fun with it! It should feel like a “vlog” not a video essay.

  • Can other people help me or be in the project?

    • Yes! You can have your friends help and be in the video, but the submission has to be your own production – you should be the primary editor/videographer/subject.

  • Do I have to memorize lines and have costumes or props?

    • You don’t have to, but the higher quality the project is, the better your chances are! You don’t have to purchase movie quality costumes and props, but you should get creative with your wardrobe and any objects you use.
A Revolutionary Day in My Life Project Description
A Revolutionary Day in My Life Lesson Plan
A Revolutionary Day in My Life FAQ

This project is funded through a grant from WETA.

Funding credit: Corporate funding for THE AMERICAN REVOLUTION was provided by Bank of America. Major funding was provided by The Better Angels Society and its members Jeannie and Jonathan Lavine with the Crimson Lion Foundation; and the Blavatnik Family Foundation. Major funding was also provided by David M. Rubenstein; The Robert D. and Patricia E. Kern Family Foundation; Lilly Endowment Inc.; and the following Better Angels Society members: Eric and Wendy Schmidt; Stephen A. Schwarzman; and Kenneth C. Griffin with Griffin Catalyst. Additional support for THE AMERICAN REVOLUTION was provided by: The Arthur Vining Davis Foundations; The Pew Charitable Trusts; Gilbert S. Omenn and Martha A. Darling; Park Foundation; and the following Better Angels Society members: Gilchrist and Amy Berg; Perry and Donna Golkin; The Michelson Foundation; Jacqueline B. Mars; Kissick Family Foundation; Diane and Hal Brierley; John H. N. Fisher and Jennifer Caldwell; John and Catherine Debs; The Fullerton Family Charitable Fund; Philip I. Kent; Gail Elden; Deborah and Jon Dawson; David and Susan Kreisman; The McCloskey Family Charitable Trust; Becky and Jim Morgan; Carol and Ned Spieker; Mark A. Tracy; and Paul and Shelley Whyte. THE AMERICAN REVOLUTION was made possible, in part, with support from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.