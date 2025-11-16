Ken Burns' American Revolution Screenings and Panel Discussions

Additional background on our panelists:

Liam Riordan, PhD, is Bird & Bird Professor and Chair of the Department of History at the University of Maine. He specializes in the American Revolution, and his current research is about loyalists, those who opposed the patriot movement. He is the co-editor of What We Know, What We Wish: Maine Statehood, Historical Commemoration, and the Urgency of Public History (UMass Press, 2025) and is working on a special issue of the journal Maine History about the 1776/2026 commemoration of the Revolution. He helps to organize National History Day in Maine, a statewide research contest for grade 6-12 students. He is also on the Board of Directors of Great Pond Mountain Conservation Trust, the Nominations Committee of the New England Historical Association, the City of Bangor’s Historic Preservation Commission, and the Collections Committee of the Wilson Museum in Castine.