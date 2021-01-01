Maine Public Classical
How to Listen
Learn More!
What is HD Radio?
The following videos will help you:
- https://youtu.be/GQRbV2TGJdM" target="_blank">Let’s Talk HD Radio
- https://youtu.be/9tOca8sfz7Y" target="_blank">How to Choose an HD Radio
How to Stream
New to streaming? The following videos will provide some helpful hints and tips:
- https://youtu.be/zejBR8ke2zg" target="_blank">Let’s Talk Streaming
- https://youtu.be/KbcF7kY63M8" target="_blank">Streaming in the Home
- https://youtu.be/JCbjy4zSacg" target="_blank">Listening on Your Smartphone
- Listening in Your Car
- https://youtu.be/CtjkqqHrb_w" target="_blank">Streaming in Your Car using Your Smartphone
- https://youtu.be/kGrhjYIAbp8" target="_blank">Improving the Sound While Streaming On Your Computer or Tablet
Additional questions? Send us a note to comments@mainepublic.org or call us at 1-800-884-1717.