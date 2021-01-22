Community Advisory Board
The Maine Public Community Advisory Board (CAB) serves in an advisory role to Maine Public’s staff and Board of Trustees. The membership of the CAB reasonably represents the diverse needs and interests of the Northern New England communities served by Maine Public. The CAB assists Maine Public in being responsive to community interests in regard to programming and services. The CAB consists of between 15 and 20 volunteer members who meet twice a year — generally in the spring and the fall. All meetings are open to the public.
2021 Community Advisory Board
|Mark Anderson, Chair, Portland
|Bert Salib, Vice-Chair, Gardiner
|Roland Adams, Greene
|Kenneth Ault, Harpswell
|Jeremy Cluchey, Bowdoinham
|Don Cyr, Lille/Grand Isle
|Lisa Detweiler, Arundel
|Hannah Gathman, Portland
|Jared Goldsmith, Fairfield
|Eamonn Hart, Portland
|Roy Herrmann, Cape Elizabeth
|Mary E. Jude, Orrington
|Sean Malone, Dover Foxcroft
|Paul Merrill, Westbrook
|Stephen Ward, Newcastle
|Evan Zarkadas, Presque Isle
Community Advisory Board Meeting Dates & Locations
The public is invited to attend Community Advisory Board (CAB) meetings, held twice per year.
The next meeting of the full CAB will be held:
Friday, January 22, 2021
12:00 pm
Contact Maine Public's Community Advisory Board:
Email Maine Public's CAB contact.
Maine Public
1450 Lisbon Street
Lewiston, Maine 04240