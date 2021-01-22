© 2021 Maine Public
The Maine Public Community Advisory Board (CAB) serves in an advisory role to Maine Public’s staff and Board of Trustees. The membership of the CAB reasonably represents the diverse needs and interests of the Northern New England communities served by Maine Public. The CAB assists Maine Public in being responsive to community interests in regard to programming and services. The CAB consists of between 15 and 20 volunteer members who meet twice a year — generally in the spring and the fall. All meetings are open to the public.

2021 Community Advisory Board

Mark Anderson, Chair, PortlandBert Salib, Vice-Chair, GardinerRoland Adams, Greene
Kenneth Ault, HarpswellJeremy Cluchey, BowdoinhamDon Cyr, Lille/Grand Isle
Lisa Detweiler, ArundelHannah Gathman, PortlandJared Goldsmith, Fairfield
Eamonn Hart, PortlandRoy Herrmann, Cape ElizabethMary E. Jude, Orrington
Sean Malone, Dover FoxcroftPaul Merrill, WestbrookStephen Ward, Newcastle
Evan Zarkadas, Presque Isle  

Community Advisory Board Meeting Dates & Locations

The public is invited to attend Community Advisory Board (CAB) meetings, held twice per year.

The next meeting of the full CAB will be held:

Friday, January 22, 2021
12:00 pm

Contact Maine Public's Community Advisory Board:

Email Maine Public's CAB contact.

Community Advisory Board
Maine Public
1450 Lisbon Street
Lewiston, Maine 04240