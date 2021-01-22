The Maine Public Community Advisory Board (CAB) serves in an advisory role to Maine Public’s staff and Board of Trustees. The membership of the CAB reasonably represents the diverse needs and interests of the Northern New England communities served by Maine Public. The CAB assists Maine Public in being responsive to community interests in regard to programming and services. The CAB consists of between 15 and 20 volunteer members who meet twice a year — generally in the spring and the fall. All meetings are open to the public.

2021 Community Advisory Board Mark Anderson, Chair, Portland Bert Salib, Vice-Chair, Gardiner Roland Adams, Greene Kenneth Ault, Harpswell Jeremy Cluchey, Bowdoinham Don Cyr, Lille/Grand Isle Lisa Detweiler, Arundel Hannah Gathman, Portland Jared Goldsmith, Fairfield Eamonn Hart, Portland Roy Herrmann, Cape Elizabeth Mary E. Jude, Orrington Sean Malone, Dover Foxcroft Paul Merrill, Westbrook Stephen Ward, Newcastle Evan Zarkadas, Presque Isle

Community Advisory Board Meeting Dates & Locations

The public is invited to attend Community Advisory Board (CAB) meetings, held twice per year.

The next meeting of the full CAB will be held:

Friday, January 22, 2021

12:00 pm

Contact Maine Public's Community Advisory Board:

Email Maine Public's CAB contact.

Community Advisory Board

Maine Public

1450 Lisbon Street

Lewiston, Maine 04240