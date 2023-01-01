In Tune with Sara Willis
Saturday evenings from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
On Maine Public Radio and streamed LIVE on mainepublic.org
Find the Maine Public Radio frequency closest to you!
Listen to Maine Public Radio Live!
|In Tune is Maine Public Radio's music program featuring contemporary singer-songwriters, folk, blues, acoustic rock, jazz, alt-country, and world music. Host Sara Willis' in-depth knowledge of the music she features on her show comes across to her listeners, and she's always playing some great new selections from artists you'll only hear on In Tune.