Careers at Maine Public

Behind the Story: Reporting on the Puffin Project on a Remote Maine Island. Brian Bechard (right) and Susan Sharon (seated) interview Dr. Stephen Kress of the National Audubon Society on Eastern Egg Rock. Maine Public received an Emmy and a regional Murrow award for this project.

Come join our team and help us carry out our efforts to create exceptional opportunities for the communities we serve to engage with critical issues, compelling stories and quality entertainment. Work closely with others who are mission-driven and support our shared values of Civic Engagement, Creativity, Ethical Standards, Life Long Learning, and Public Service. We’re looking for passionate, dedicated people who are eager to make positive contributions to their community and to our mission. To learn more, please visit our online application system.

It is the policy of Maine Public to provide equal employment opportunity for all persons and not to discriminate in employment because of race, religion, gender, age, marital status, veteran status, national origin, physical or mental disability, or sexual orientation.

The Maine Association of Broadcasters 2018 MAB News and Creative Awards, honoring the best of Maine broadcasting. Award recipients include Susan Sharon, Keith Shortall, Nick Godfrey, Rebecca Conley, and Patty Wight.

To view all of our current open positions, please visit our online application system. Maine Public is an Equal Opportunity Employer, and our hiring policies are available online.