© 2024 Maine Public

Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.
106.5 WMEF-FM in Fort Kent is off the air for needed maintenance and upgrades including a new antenna installation. This work is estimated to last thru Friday. We apologize for the disruption.

PBS KIDS

PBS KIDS offers all children the opportunity to explore new ideas and worlds through television.

PBS KIDS is committed to making a positive impact on the lives of children through curriculum-based entertainment with positive role models and content designed to nurture a child’s total well-being, encouraging children to interact as respectful citizens in a diverse society.
Click here to watch the PBS KIDS live stream Click here to visit PBSKIDS.org


Click here to access free educational resources from PBS Learning Media


PBS KIDS is made possible by the generous support of: