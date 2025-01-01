Join us for a very special wintertime listening experience at Maine Public. In Night Lights, we reflect on darkness and light and explore the magic of the season. Listen to audio postcards taking you all across our state — in honor and celebration of the uniquely Maine traditions of this time of year.

From the labor of the lighthouse keeper and the wonder of sky watching to a coastal moonrise met with the drums of the Wabanaki, the program taps the winter spirit of Maine and is sure to warm your heart. The program also spotlights a string quartet’s annual solstice gift to the people of Portland and turns up the heat for some latke-making test kitchen fun! And, of course, alongside all these Maine traditions will be the musical sounds of the season, as your soundtrack to the close of another year.

There are seven opportunities to hear Nights Lights on Maine Public this holiday season! Maine Public Radio will air a 1-hour edition and Maine Public Classical will air a 3-hour edition (with extra doses of musical goodness!).

Light a candle and tune in!

Broadcast on Maine Public Radio (1-hour Edition)



Sun 12/21 1:00 - 2:00 pm

Wed 12/24 9:00 - 10:00 am

Thu 12/25 5:00 - 6:00 am and 3:00 - 4:00 pm

Broadcast on Maine Public Classical (3-hour Edition)



Tue 12/23 10:00 am - 1:00 pm

Wed 12/24 5:00 - 8:00 pm

Thu 12/25 12:00 - 3:00 pm

Miss the broadcast? Good news — you can listen back online to both editions of Night Lights, for two weeks following the broadcasts above.

Maine Public Radio (1-hour Edition)

Will be available from Sun 12/21-Wed 1/7

Maine Public Classical (3-hour Edition)

Will be available from Tue 12/23-Wed 1/7