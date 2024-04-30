Maine Public Television Schedule and How to Watch

Maine Public Television Live Streaming on Desktop

In a web browser, you can stream on mainepublic.org and PBS.org. (As of April 30, 2024, live streaming is not yet available for the WORLD and CREATE channels.)

Watch PBS KIDS on pbskids.org with the 24/7 live stream.

Live streaming is free to all within the State of Maine, even if you don't have a Maine PBS Passport account! All you need to do is use a supported device.

Having issues with the live stream? Check out our FAQ!

Watch Maine Public Television on your Smart TV or mobile device with the PBS App

The PBS App is a free, easy way to watch Maine Public Television live and view Maine Public programs on-demand.

To watch the live stream in the app, you must sign in or create a free PBS Account. Maine Public programs are publicly available to watch on demand, but many PBS shows require access to Maine PBS Passport to watch.

Here is a collection of guides on downloading the PBS App on your Smart TV. (Note: Not available on all Smart TV models.)

You can also download the PBS App on iPhone or Android.



Watch Maine Public Television, CREATE, WORLD, and PBS KIDS with an antenna

Maine Public broadcasts four stations that many people across Maine and parts of New Hampshire can access with an HDTV antenna:



Maine Public Television

The CREATE Channel

The WORLD

PBS Kids 24/7 Channel

Experiment with the type of antenna you can purchase and the location of that antenna in your home and you may very well find a cable-free solution to viewing Maine Public Television!

Check out our in-depth guide to HDTV Antennas here!

Not seeing Maine Public Television channels? Try rescanning your television.

Third-party live-streaming

You can also stream Maine Public Television with the following providers:

