Maine is home to an incredible array of world-class festivals, orchestras, chamber ensembles and solo artists – all right here on our doorstep.

Producer and Host Joe Boucher invites you to hear the latest performances from across the Pine Tree State on Maine Stage, every Wednesday evening at 8:00 pm.

Upcoming Maine Stage Performances:

March 27, 2024: Pierre Monteux School and Music Festival

Festive Overture, Op. 96 by Dmitiri Shostakovich

Capriccio Espagnol by Nicolai Rimsky-Korsakov

Three Latin-American Dances by Gabriela Lena Frank

Symphony No. 5 in E minor, Op. 63 by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky

April 3, 3034: Bangor Symphony Orchestra

Masonic Funeral Music by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart

Symphony No. 5 by Gustav Mahler

Concert features guest soloist, pianist Gabriela Martinez

April 10, 2024: Salt Bay Chamber Festival

The Brentano String Quartet perform:

"Dido’s Lament” from Dido and Aeneus by Henry Purcell

String Quartet in E-flat major, H. 277 by Fanny Mendelssohn

String Quartet No. 13 in B-flat major, Op. 130 by Ludwig van Beethoven

April 17, 2024: Portland Chamber Music Festival

Program TBD

April 24, 2024: Sebago Long Lake Music Festival