Maine Stage
Wednesdays 8:00 -10:00 pm
Maine is home to an incredible array of world-class festivals, orchestras, chamber ensembles and solo artists – all right here on our doorstep.
Producer and Host Joe Boucher invites you to hear the latest performances from across the Pine Tree State on Maine Stage, every Wednesday evening at 8:00 pm.
- Contact Maine Public Audience Services: comments@mainepublic.org, 1-800-884-1717
Upcoming Maine Stage Performances:
March 27, 2024: Pierre Monteux School and Music Festival
- Festive Overture, Op. 96 by Dmitiri Shostakovich
- Capriccio Espagnol by Nicolai Rimsky-Korsakov
- Three Latin-American Dances by Gabriela Lena Frank
- Symphony No. 5 in E minor, Op. 63 by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
April 3, 3034: Bangor Symphony Orchestra
- Masonic Funeral Music by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
- Symphony No. 5 by Gustav Mahler
- Concert features guest soloist, pianist Gabriela Martinez
April 10, 2024: Salt Bay Chamber Festival
The Brentano String Quartet perform:
- "Dido’s Lament” from Dido and Aeneus by Henry Purcell
- String Quartet in E-flat major, H. 277 by Fanny Mendelssohn
- String Quartet No. 13 in B-flat major, Op. 130 by Ludwig van Beethoven
April 17, 2024: Portland Chamber Music Festival
- Program TBD
April 24, 2024: Sebago Long Lake Music Festival
- String Trio in B-Flat Major, D. 471 by Franz Schubert
- Trio elegiaque No. 1 in G Minor by Sergei Rachmaninoff
- Rhapsody in Blue (Arranged for piano four-hands by Henry Levine) by George Gershwin
- Piano quartet in B-Flat Major, Op. 41 by Camille Saint-Saens