Maine Stage is proud to present a wide array of ensembles and organizations from across the state, including:
Bach Virtuosi Ensemble
Bangor Symphony Orchestra
Baroque Orchestra of Maine
Bay Chamber Concerts
Bowdoin International Music Festival
Choral Art
DaPonte Quartet
Elsworth Community Music Institute
Friends of the Kotzschmar Organ
Kneisel Hall Chamber Music School
Midcoast Symphony Orchestra
Monteaux School Festival Orchestra
Muzy Ridge ConcertsNordica Trio
Opera Maine
Palaver Strings
Portland Bach Experience
Portland Chamber Music Festival
Portland Conservatory of Music
Portland Ovations
Portland Piano Trio
Portland Symphony Orchestra
Salt Bay Chamberfest
Sebago-Long Lake Music Festival
VentiCordi