Green Jobs Explained

Meet Kassie Murch, Social Video Specialist
Kassie Murch has a B.S in Video Production, with two certificates, one in Photography and one in Digital/Social Media Marketing. After graduating in May of 2022, she started working at the University of Maine as a Content Creator for their athletic department. In this role, Kassie created creative and fun Instagram Reels/TikTok, takes photos, and produces graphics for the department. In March of 2023, Kassie started working at Maine Public as their Social Video Specialist.
In her free time, Kassie loves spending time with her friends and family, enjoying time at her family camp in Harpswell, watching sports, and playing guitar.
American Graduate: Jobs Explained Overview
Maine Public was awarded a two-year grant through the American Graduate: Jobs Explained initiative that included funding to hire a Social Video Specialist position to execute the Jobs Explained Initiative. Grant deliverables include publishing three vertical social media videos a week about different jobs in the "Green Jobs Sector," plus periodic meetings of youth and business advisory groups.
Throughout the two-year grant period, the social video specialist will contact and interview different industry experts who work in "green careers." The goal is to hopefully reach high school aged students on the social media platforms that they already use and open their eyes to different career pathways they may not have considered.
Led by The WNET Group and funded by a $3.2 million grant from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB), American Graduate: Jobs Explained focuses on digital content developed by, with and for youth, and shared on social media platforms to help young people stay inspired, commit to continued education and training, and explore potential careers.
After the economic upheaval caused by the pandemic and the Great Resignation, educational institutions and American employers alike are considering how to best prepare the next generation of students for careers. Through American Graduate: Jobs Explained, public media stations will work with local youth to produce social media videos on careers in specific industries. Maine Public is producing videos about green jobs available on @greenjobs_explained on TikTok and Instagram. Maine Public is working with several local businesses in the green industries to produce content for the Greenjobs_Explained videos. Recent short-form videos have been taped at Eco Maine, Center for Wildlife, Revision Energy and more.
WNET’s Role in Jobs Explained
The WNET Group will curate and manage the national American Graduate: Jobs Explained social media accounts, produce a professional development series, and assemble National Business Advisory and National Youth Advisory meetings, among other activities. American Graduate: Jobs Explained also has a project website, providing a central hub for information about the work, as well as resources for young job seekers. Station partners will convene local business advisory and youth advisory groups and lead in-person or virtual community events, such as educator workshops or job training.
Members of Maine Public’s Jobs Explained Business Advisory Board
As part of the Jobs Explained project, Maine Public assembled leaders from local companies and professional associations representing the green industries. These business leaders will advise and collaborate with our social video specialist and the Green Jobs team members to forge strong, strategic partnerships and share the Jobs Explained progress with their peers. This group will meet four times throughout 2023 and four times in 2024.
- Tarlan Ahmadov, Director Division, Programs Bureau of Employment Services, Maine Department of Labor
- Christian Brayden, Project Manager, Maine Aquaculture Association
- Matt Grondin, Director of Communications and Public Affairs ecomaine
- Emily Hadidian, SHRM-CP HR Manager Ocean Renewable Power Company, Inc. Énergies Marines Renouvelables Québécoises Inc. ORPC Ireland, Ltd.
- Stephen Von Vogt, Mill Development Modeling (MDM)Twin EnergyHorseshoe Valley Wind
- Stacy Brown Employee-Owner, Climate EducatorReVision Energy
Members of Maine Public’s Jobs Explained Youth Advisory Team
As part of the Jobs Explained project, Maine Public assembled a team of students from local school districts. These young leaders will advise and collaborate with our social video specialist. Their goal is to tell the social video specialist if the videos she is producing connect well with young people and to offer their insight.
- Sawyer Wright – Also a member of the Green Jobs Youth Advisory Team representing Maine on the National Youth Advisory Panel.
- Elena Trendy
- Annora Ferris
- Molly Tavares
- Lily Eubanks