Maine Public news is dedicated to providing local coverage of immigration and the new Mainer experience. Immigrants often are not able to find enough consistent reporting on their communities in their local news sources. When immigrant communities do not see themselves regularly represented in local media, they often are forced to turn to unreliable sources to keep themselves informed. Additionally, the telling of the new Mainer experience contributes to better understanding and a stronger Maine community. Maine Public’s journalistic efforts are made possible through the ongoing support of our members and select businesses and organizations across Maine.