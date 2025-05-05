Maine Public news is dedicated to providing local coverage of immigration and the new Mainer experience. Immigrants often are not able to find enough consistent reporting on their communities in their local news sources. When immigrant communities do not see themselves regularly represented in local media, they often are forced to turn to unreliable sources to keep themselves informed. Additionally, the telling of the new Mainer experience contributes to better understanding and a stronger Maine community. Maine Public’s journalistic efforts are made possible through the ongoing support of our members and select businesses and organizations across Maine.
The arrests occurred on Memorial Day following a traffic stop by Maine State Police.
According to court documents, the government had moved to deport Eyidi Ambila after the ACLU of Maine filed a petition for his release last week.
The man, originally from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, has been in ICE custody since September.
According to online booking logs, the jail has held around 70 people for Border Patrol so far this year.
Lawyers in multiple states say their clients have been arrested in Maine in recent months despite having valid work permits, no criminal record, and pending claims for permanent status.
Residents offered diverging - and at times impassioned - views on immigration enforcement.
The case has confused immigration lawyers, who say it's not clear why Jose Adalberto Herrera was separated from his family.
President Donald Trump this month said he would make a decision soon about whether to revoke temporary legal protections for recently-arrived Ukrainians.
Speakers also called attention to immigration arrests in Maine and Israel's renewed attacks in the Gaza Strip.
Frey's office accuses Alexander Treshinsky of making threatening and racist comments toward a Congolese immigrant.