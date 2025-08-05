Bangor Studio/Membership Department
Border Patrol agents in Maine say they arrested a Colombian national linked to a criminal group

Maine Public | By Ari Snider
Published August 5, 2025 at 3:58 PM EDT
FILE - Border Patrol agents hold a news conference prior to a media tour of a new U.S. Customs and Border Protection temporary facility near the Donna International Bridge in Donna, Texas, May 2, 2019.
Eric Gay
/
AP
FILE - Border Patrol agents hold a news conference in Donna, Texas, May 2, 2019.

Border Patrol agents in Maine say they have arrested a Colombian national they allege was part of an international criminal group.

An agency spokesperson said the arrest took place in the town of Union on July 30, following a traffic stop initiated by the Maine State Police, adding that agents determined the person had a burglary warrant from New Jersey and was a member of "the South American Theft Group."

The spokesperson declined to share the person's identity, citing privacy laws, and could not immediately provide more information about the theft group's activities or how active it is in the U.S.

The detainee has since been transferred to ICE for removal proceedings, according to Border Patrol.
Tags
Courts and Crime Immigrants in MaineU.S. Immigration and Customs EnforcementU.S. Border Patrol
Ari Snider
asnider@mainepublic.org
See stories by Ari Snider