Border Patrol agents in Maine say they arrested a Colombian national linked to a criminal group

Border Patrol agents in Maine say they have arrested a Colombian national they allege was part of an international criminal group.

An agency spokesperson said the arrest took place in the town of Union on July 30, following a traffic stop initiated by the Maine State Police, adding that agents determined the person had a burglary warrant from New Jersey and was a member of "the South American Theft Group."

The spokesperson declined to share the person's identity, citing privacy laws, and could not immediately provide more information about the theft group's activities or how active it is in the U.S.

The detainee has since been transferred to ICE for removal proceedings, according to Border Patrol.