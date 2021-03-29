Immigrants in Maine

-
Asylum seekers arrived Friday morning in Portland from the southern U.S. border. City spokesperson Jessica Grondin says the 28 individuals will be housed…
The Trump Administration is proposing new rules that would make some asylum seekers wait one year before they would be eligible for work and that would…
Tuesday's elections were relatively low-key, in an off-year with only a few ballot questions and no statewide candidates. But some local elections proved…
'It’s Just New People To Bond With' — Maine Host Families And Asylum Seekers Adjust To Life TogetherIt has been six weeks since hundreds of asylum seekers — mostly from African countries — had to vacate the Portland Expo, and the housing search for these…
Civil liberties advocates say they are concerned about the arrest of a man in Bangor by federal border agents last month.According to an affidavit filed…
A federal immigration judge has ruled that a 46-year-old Portland man won't be deported to Somalia — at least for now — under the United Nations…
Maine Attorney General Aaron Frey has joined four other state attorneys general in a lawsuit challenging the Trump administration's new "public charge"…
Officials in Portland say they will meet the Thursday deadline to vacate the Expo Center, which has served as a makeshift emergency shelter for the nearly…
Some immigration advocates in Portland say that while they support the state’s proposed rule change to expand eligibility for General Assistance, the…
Leaders from Portland's immigrant communities say they are working to clear up any confusion over the city housing policy for the hundreds of asylum…