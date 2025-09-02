Immigration

-
Edgard Vicente Bermeo Sicha was arrested earlier this summer and transferred to ICE custody in Texas.
-
Malunda Destino was arrested last week at a gas station in Scarborough, according to his friends.
-
Jon Luke Evans, originally from Jamaica, was arrested last month in Biddeford.
-
Lewiston Police confirmed the 31-year-old man from Angola and his passenger were detained over the weekend.
-
ICE arrested 27 people through late July, according to the Deportation Data Project.
-
But the agency did not provide details about the person's identity or the operations of the criminal group.
-
About 100 people marched through downtown in opposition to President Trump's aggressive immigrant enforcement.
-
The police department says the Department of Homeland Security had verified the officer's employment eligibility.
-
Humberto Cachimuel Alfusi, who lives in Massachusetts, was hospitalized while in Customs and Border Protection custody, according to court records.
-
Legal advocates say new fees could make humanitarian protections harder to access.
-
The fund is intended to help cover the cost of legal fees, bond, and healthcare.
-
The data was released last month by the Deportation Data Project, and provides one of the most complete state-level pictures of ICE enforcement activity.