Portland mother and her 3 teen kids in ICE custody after detention by border agents in Vermont

A Portland mother and her three teenage children are in immigration detention in Texas after being detained by border agents in Vermont, according to Portland Public Schools officials and Congresswoman Chellie Pingree's office.

While many of the details of the case remain murky, the news has spread rapidly on social media through school, faith, and sports communities in which the Congolese family was active.

One of the children, sixteen year old Joel Andre, is a student at Deering High School, and a fixture of Portland's Kennedy Park neighborhood pickup soccer community.

"It really sent shockwaves through the KP community," said organizer Anthony Fiori.

Fiori said Joel first arrived on the soccer scene in 2024, and immediately made a strong impression.

"I was like, 'Whoa, this kid's skills are crazy,'" Fiori said.

Beyond his talent on the field, fellow organizer Matheus Santana said Joel's character has made him one the most well-liked and respected players in the community.

"Every single person that encounters him loves him, wants to be on his team," Santana said. "Not just because he's a good player, but because he's a fantastic teammate."

Fiori said he found out the family was in custody after seeing a GoFundMe page this week raising money for their legal fees. But he said Joel's friends had noticed him missing from school for about a week.

"So they were looking for him for like a whole week, very confused," he said. "Why is he not in school? Like, what's going on here? He's not one to, you know, skip school like that."

On Friday, a spokesperson for Portland Public Schools said the whole district was devastated by Joel's detention, and that of his sister, Casco Bay High School student Estafania Andre, adding that administrators and mental health professionals have been supporting students and staff.

"To have students in class one week and then suddenly gone the next is traumatic," the district said in a written statement. "We will continue to do all we can to support this family and others affected by immigration enforcement actions."

Joel and Estafania's older sister, Olivia Andre, is also in ICE custody.

But a spokesperson for Congresswoman Chellie Pingree's office said ICE confirmed that it was not involved in the initial arrest of the family, and that it was Customs and Border Protection that "took custody of the family and transferred them directly to Texas."

ICE's online detainee tracker shows the mother, Carine Balenda Mbizi, is currently being held in a family detention facility in Dilley, Texas. Pingree's spokesperson said her office has not been able to confirm whether the family is being detained together.

Online immigration court records indicate Mbizi was issued a deportation order in February, and that her appeal of that case was denied last month.

Meanwhile, the family's sudden absence is also being felt at their Jehovah's Witnesses congregation.

"Learning that they were detained was a surprise for me," said Douglas Mpay, an ordained minister, who said he helped support the family when they first arrived at the church. He said they've been valued members of the congregation.

"They are good people. They have a good influence, good friends in the community," he said. "Really, really nice people."

Mpay started a GoFundMe that has since raised over $27,000 to cover the family's legal fees.

ICE, Customs and Border Protection, and the Department of Homeland Security did not immediately respond to requests for comment.