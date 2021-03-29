-
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump says he'll sign an executive order "to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States" because of the…
-
State lawmakers are considering two measures that would change – in very different ways – how Maine law enforcement works with federal immigration…
-
The Trump administration is considering proposing new rules that critics say will punish legal immigrants in the United States who are seeking permanent…
-
A Honduran woman and her 10-year-old daughter who were detained at the border last month are now in Portland. They are seeking asylum in the U.S. and as…
-
A student at Portland's Deering High School has filed a lawsuit against the National Endowment for the Arts over its decision to ban him from competing in…
-
President Trump's proclamation directing the deployment of the National Guard to the U.S.-Mexico border has prompted pushback from some members of Maine's…
-
Maine Senator Susan Collins says the common-sense coalition of senators that she organized has made progress drafting a measure that will be a compromise…
-
Dozens of people came together Saturday in support of a Haitian man from Waterville who was picked up by Immigration and Customs Enforcement last month.…
-
A Waterville family is asking Gov. Paul LePage and members of Maine's congressional delegation to intervene on behalf of a Haitian man who was picked up…
-
Maine Public TV Air Times:Thur., April 5 at 10:00 pmSat., April 7 at 11:00 amThis film explores the finer points of extremism and patriotism, as 22…