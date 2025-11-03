Bangor Studio/Membership Department
Farmington middle school principal faces backlash over ICE Halloween costume

Maine Public | By Ari Snider
Published November 3, 2025 at 5:40 PM EST
A photo circulating on social media showing James Black dressed as an ICE agent.
Ari Snider
/
Project Relief
An immigrant support group is calling for "accountability" after photos emerged online of Mt. Blue Middle School principal James Black dressed as an ICE agent for Halloween.

Project Relief shared a photo on social media Sunday showing Black wearing an ICE baseball cap, a body armor vest emblazoned with the words "police" and "ICE," and a balaclava covering most of his face.

In a Facebook video pushing back on the criticism, Blacks' relatives confirmed he attended the family's private Halloween party dressed as an ICE agent, but said he did not wear the costume in public or to the middle school.

In a statement Monday, Mt. Blue Regional School district said it was "aware of a situation" involving a school employee, but would not be making any further public comment for the time being.
